Ansel Elgort chats new HBO MAX drama ‘Tokyo Vice,’ and how he learned Japanese for the role

‘Tokyo Vice’ is a new crime drama series, loosely based on the true story of American journalist Jake Adelstein’s first-hand experience in Tokyo in the late ‘90s. The series, that was filmed on location in Tokyo, stars Golden Globe Nominee Ansel Elgort as Adelstein, and Academy Award Nominee Ken Watanabe as a detective in the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department…where no one is truly who they seem. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Ansel all about the new series, how he learned Japanese for the role, and his experience working with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

