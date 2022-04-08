How you can get medical care without leaving home

DispatchHealth brings the power of a hospital into your home. They provide same-day service to Houston patients of all ages. Practitioners can treat everything from minor ailments to more complex conditions, provide testing and imaging and prescribe medications all from your home. DispatchHealth is available seven days a week, 365 days a year. Sammy Melendez, a nurse practitioner and advanced practice provider with DispatchHealth, explains how it works for patients. For more information, call 281-204-8727.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – DispatchHealth brings the power of a hospital into your home.

They provide same-day service to Houston-area patients of all ages.

Practitioners can treat everything from minor ailments to more complex conditions, provide testing and imaging and prescribe medications all from your home.

DispatchHealth is available seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Sammy Melendez, a nurse practitioner and advanced practice provider with DispatchHealth, explains how it works for patients.

For more information, click here or call 281-204-8727.

You can also connect with them on Instagram and Twitter.