How you can get medical care without leaving home

HOUSTON – DispatchHealth brings the power of a hospital into your home.
They provide same-day service to Houston-area patients of all ages.
Practitioners can treat everything from minor ailments to more complex conditions, provide testing and imaging and prescribe medications all from your home.
DispatchHealth is available seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Sammy Melendez, a nurse practitioner and advanced practice provider with DispatchHealth, explains how it works for patients.
For more information, click here or call 281-204-8727.