The importance of comprehensive pediatric cleft care

Imagine being an expectant parent and learning that your unborn child has a cleft lip or other craniofacial condition. It can be shocking and scary news for any family. But having the right team of specialists available can make a difference throughout the long process ahead. Dr. Matthew R. Greives, pediatric plastic surgeon, with UT Physicians, along with Erin Tweed, mom of Dr. Greives’ patient, Forrest Tweed, joined Houston Life to chat about the remarkable journey of his 3-year-old patient and the role played by several members of the UT Physicians Texas Cleft-Craniofacial Team. For more information, call 832-325-7234.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Imagine being an expectant parent and learning that your unborn child has a cleft palate, cleft lip, or other craniofacial condition.

It can be shocking and scary news for any family.

But having the right team of specialists available can make a difference throughout the long process ahead.

Dr. Matthew R. Greives, pediatric plastic surgeon, with UT Physicians, along with Erin Tweed, mom of Dr. Greives’ patient, Forrest Tweed, joined Houston Life to chat about the remarkable journey of his 3-year-old patient and the role played by several members of the UT Physicians Texas Cleft-Craniofacial Team.

For more information, click here, or call 832-325-7234.