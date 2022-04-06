The importance of comprehensive pediatric cleft care

HOUSTON – Imagine being an expectant parent and learning that your unborn child has a cleft palate, cleft lip, or other craniofacial condition.
It can be shocking and scary news for any family.
But having the right team of specialists available can make a difference throughout the long process ahead.
Dr. Matthew R. Greives, pediatric plastic surgeon, with UT Physicians, along with Erin Tweed, mom of Dr. Greives’ patient, Forrest Tweed, joined Houston Life to chat about the remarkable journey of his 3-year-old patient and the role played by several members of the UT Physicians Texas Cleft-Craniofacial Team.
For more information, click here, or call 832-325-7234.