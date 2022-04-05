Beware of the nasal tanning spray trend going viral on TikTok

Before your teen jumps on the latest tanning trend going viral on TikTok, Dr. Sherry Ingraham, a local dermatologist with Advanced Dermatologist, weighs in on the dangers of this controversial fad and offers other ways to get a bronze look.

HOUSTON – Parents you may not be aware of this, but tanning nasal sprays are now a thing on TikTok with beauty influencers claiming it gives them a golden tan.

And before your teen or college-age kid jumps on the latest tanning trend going viral on TikTok, Dr. Sherry Ingraham, a local dermatologist with Advanced Dermatologist, weighs in on the dangers of this controversial fad and offers other ways to get a bronze look.

“The trend of people shooting spray tan up their nose is just the latest in a long line of so-called TikTok challenges that have caused controversy, and often, injury,” said Dr. Ingraham, who instead recommends using topical products that have DHA, the main ingredient in self-tanning products sold over the counters.

However, Ingraham stresses that people still need to use sunscreen.

“There’s no such thing as a safe tan, and self-tanning products offer no protection from dangerous ultraviolet rays,” she said.

