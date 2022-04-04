🔒 Legendary news anchor Dominique Sachse answers ‘Houston Life’ viewer questions not seen on the show

Legendary news anchor Dominique Sachse returned to her old KPRC 2 stomping grounds on Monday as a part of the Htown Sitdown segment on "Houston Life." There wasn't enough time to answer all the questions during the show, so Dominique took some extra time to make sure all the submitted questions got answered!

HOUSTON – Back in October, legendary news anchor Dominique Sachse stepped away from the KPRC 2 anchor desk after 28 years at the Houston television station.

On Monday, she was back at KPRC 2, this time as a guest of ‘Houston Life.’ On the show, she caught viewers up on her life after television, which includes a book she has authored. “Life Makeover” pre-orders are already available with the official book release taking place on Tuesday, April 5.

Dominique Sachse's book "Life Makeover" (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Emmy award-winning journalist also answered several viewer questions, but due to the show’s time constraints, there were questions she was not able to get to.

However, after the show, Sachse took time to answer the rest of the viewer-submitted questions in the question jar, in a video done exclusively for our KPRC 2 Insiders.

Check the video above for the full Insiders segment answering viewer questions not seen on the show. Sachse’s ‘Houston Life’ segment as seen on the show can be viewed here.