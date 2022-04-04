Dominique Sachse on life after tv, divorce, and new book ‘Life Makeover’

After saying goodbye to her 28-year- tv news career in KPRC 2, Dominique Sachse reappears on Houston Life for a candid conversation about the new chapter in her life, and her highly anticipated new book “Life Makeover.”

HOUSTON – After saying goodbye to her 28-year tv news career in KPRC 2, Dominique Sachse reappeared on Houston Life for a candid conversation about the new chapter in her life, and her highly anticipated new book “Life Makeover.”

In Life Makeover the beloved Emmy Award-winning journalist and YouTube star inspires women to take bold risks, all while encouraging and affirming women to live to their fullest.

'Life Makeover' by Dominique Sachse (Nelson Books)

Sachse opened her heart about the recent changes in her personal life in the video above.

“It’s brutal. And you know, there was so much stuff happening at once and you can’t plan for these things. Life just evolves. And it’s not our timing it’s God’s timing, I’ve always said that. And I’ve always believed that he doesn’t give you what you can’t handle. So apparently I can handle a lot at once,” said Sachse, who has become a role model for women in her prime who seek her out for beauty advice and wisdom about life on her popular YouTube channel.

Sachse also revealed details about her life as a mom and shared strategies for dealing with unsolicited advice.

Plus, she answered some fun viewers’ questions.

You can watch the second part of her interview in the video below.

Life Makeover is available for pre-sale now at your favorite book retailers and it will be available in stores on April 5th.

To order your copy, click here.

If you want to purchase an autographed copy, there’s a virtual LiveSigning event happening on April 6. You can find more details, here.

And if you’re a KPRC 2 insider, check out more of Sache’s responses to viewers’ questions in this link.

To connect with Sachse, visit her website.