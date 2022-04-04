68º

Behind-the-scenes look: Rice University’s stunning new Opera Hall

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, airing on KPRC 2

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Rice University's new opera hall. (Rice University, Rice University)

Houston Life Reporter Lauren Kelly joins us live from Rice University’s brand new opera hall. She will show us what it takes to stage an opera performance. Kelly will show us the wigs and costumes, and she will get on stage with performers. The entire Houston community is invited April 9 for a tour, but you and your family can get a preview Thursday on Houston Life.

