From arcade games to bowling, check out all the fun the family can have under one roof at Main Event

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Whether it’s scorching hot outside or it’s a rainy day, what options do you have for the kids for after school or on the weekends?

From arcades, laser tag, bowling and more, we’re checking out all the fun you can have under one roof at Main Event.

With 46 centers in 16 states across the country, Main Event serves over 20 million guests annually.

Locations feature state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, billiards, arcade games, shuffleboard, gravity ropes, ziplines, virtual reality and a full-service food and drinks menu.

It’s also a great place to host birthday parties, graduation parties, and so much more.

For more information log onto www.mainevent.com/locations/texas/humble, or call (281) 909-5000.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Operation Managers Chrissy Robinson and Ted Wright for a little fun at their Humble location!