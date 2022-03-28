Houston style expert shares how to get the red carpet look on the cheap

HOUSTON – Everyone is buzzing about what happened on stage at the Oscars last night, but we’re still interested in what happened on the red carpet. Of course we’re talking about the fashion. Dee Ware, style expert and founder of C.H.I.C. Shopping Tours, shared her take on the trends of the evening, and how to get the celeb looks for less.
Here are some general trends Ware observed last night at the Oscars:
- Feminine long dresses
- Black & White color combo
- Cut out detail
- Strong blazers with full skirts
- Exaggerated sleeves
To get the looks, Ware shared 5 outfits, all under $100 from Tresor Cache and Zara, to replicate the trends for your closet.
Trend: The Elevated Pants Set
Fashion inspo: Ariana Debose
To get the look, Ware chose a stunning all black ensemble from Tresor Cache that includes a cropped blazer, high-waisted trousers and a removable sheer half-skirt.
Trend: Cut Out Peek-A-Boo Detail
Fashion inspo: Emilia Jones
To get the look, Ware chose a chic all white blazer set with a peek-a-boo cut out design.
Trend: Classic White Shirt
Fashion inspo: Zendaya
To get the look, Ware chose an elevated silky white blouse contrasted with bold red shorts from Tresor Cache.
Trend: Feminine Pink
Fashion inspo: Carolina Gaitan
To get the look, Ware styled herself in a pleated off-the-shoulder hot pink dress with puffy sleeves.
Trend: Brooches for Men
Fashion inspo: Jay Ellis
To get the look, Ware paired a subtly patterned navy blazer with a white button down topped with a minimalist gold celestial star design from Zara.
For more fashion inspiration or to connect with Dee Ware click here.