Houston style expert shares how to get the red carpet look on the cheap

Dee Ware, style expert and founder of C.H.I.C. Shopping Tours, shares how to get the celeb looks for less.

HOUSTON – Everyone is buzzing about what happened on stage at the Oscars last night, but we’re still interested in what happened on the red carpet. Of course we’re talking about the fashion. Dee Ware, style expert and founder of C.H.I.C. Shopping Tours, shared her take on the trends of the evening, and how to get the celeb looks for less.

Here are some general trends Ware observed last night at the Oscars:

Feminine long dresses

Black & White color combo

Cut out detail

Strong blazers with full skirts

Exaggerated sleeves

To get the looks, Ware shared 5 outfits, all under $100 from Tresor Cache and Zara, to replicate the trends for your closet.

Trend: The Elevated Pants Set

Ariana Debose pictured wearing an elevated pantsuit at the 94th Academy Awards. (Getty Images)

Fashion inspo: Ariana Debose

To get the look, Ware chose a stunning all black ensemble from Tresor Cache that includes a cropped blazer, high-waisted trousers and a removable sheer half-skirt.

Black elevated pantsuit from Tresor Cache. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Trend: Cut Out Peek-A-Boo Detail

Emilia Jones pictured wearing a gown with cut-out details at the 94th Academy Awards. (Getty Images)

Fashion inspo: Emilia Jones

To get the look, Ware chose a chic all white blazer set with a peek-a-boo cut out design.

Blazer set with peek-a-boo detail from Tresor Chache. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Trend: Classic White Shirt

Zendaya pictured wearing a classic white blouse at the 94th Academy Awards. (Getty Images)

Fashion inspo: Zendaya

To get the look, Ware chose an elevated silky white blouse contrasted with bold red shorts from Tresor Cache.

Ad

Silky white blouse with bold red shorts from Tresor Cache. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Trend: Feminine Pink

Carolina Gaitan pictured wearing an ultra feminine pink frock at the 94th Academy Awards. (Getty Images)

Fashion inspo: Carolina Gaitan

To get the look, Ware styled herself in a pleated off-the-shoulder hot pink dress with puffy sleeves.

Pleated off-the-shoulder hot pink dress with exaggerated sleeves from Tresor Cache. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Trend: Brooches for Men

Jay Ellis pictured wearing white tux with black lapels and a statement brooch at the 94th Academy Awards. (Getty Images)

Fashion inspo: Jay Ellis

To get the look, Ware paired a subtly patterned navy blazer with a white button down topped with a minimalist gold celestial star design from Zara.

For more fashion inspiration or to connect with Dee Ware click here.