Local mattress company opens sixth location in Rosenberg

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Getting a great night’s sleep just got easier. Houston-based Texas Mattress Makers has just opened a sixth location to help make buying a new mattress even easier. Their new store is conveniently located in Rosenberg near the Brazos Town Crossing Shopping Mall, and their sleep experts are eager to help customers find the mattress of their dreams.

You can receive up to 30% off select mattresses. Now through April 3 you can also get free delivery so hurry to their new Rosenberg store or any of their 6 locations to take advantage.

For more information click here or call 713-341-6252.