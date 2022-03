In October of 2021 one of our KPRC 2 Insiders entered to win a custom suit from British menswear brand, Mason & Sons, valued at more than $2,000. The winner was Christian Mejia from Pearland, who stopped by our studio to share the good news about how he used the stylish tailored suit for a once in a lifetime moment in his life.

HOUSTON – In October of 2021, one of our KPRC 2 Insiders entered to win a custom suit from British menswear brand, Mason & Sons, valued at more than $2,000.

The winner was Christian Mejia, an airforce member from Pearland, who stopped by our studio to share the heartwarming news about how he used the stylish tailored suit for a once-in-a-lifetime moment in his life: his wedding to Serena Vargas.

Christian Mejia in his custom wedding suit from Mason & Sons (Christian Mejia)

To see The Mejias’complete story, check out the video above.