How you can be dressed to the nines with a three-piece ‘Goldfinger’ suit

The history behind the British menswear brand recreating the iconic look

The history behind the British menswear brand recreating the iconic look

HOUSTON – “And as long as I got my suit and tie...”

If you want to take a cue from Justin Timberlake and dress to impress with a custom-fitted suit, British menswear brand, Mason & Sons is unveiling a 60-piece collection to celebrate the upcoming anniversary of the James Bond franchise.

The inaugural piece is none other than the infamous three-piece suit from 1964 “Goldfinger.”

Houston Life co-host Courtney Zavala spoke with the owner, David Mason about the unique history behind the brand.

“I’ve always been a big fan of British popular culture, the music, the films, but also the fashion which is sort of all intertwined. I’ve over the past ten years or so brought a number of dormant British brands back to life, and the first one was Anthony Sinclair, who was Sean Connery’s tailor for all of his appearances as James Bond.”

“It’s quite possibly the most famous suit that’s ever been seen on-screen,” said Mason.

Ad

And now, one of our lucky viewers gets to wear the same design worn by Sean Connery.

Our KPRC 2 Insiders entered to win a custom suit from Mason & Sons, valued at more than $2,000, and the lucky winner was Christian Mejia from Friendswood.

If you want to win big like Christian, click HERE to become a KPRC 2 Insider.

The suit is also available by special order on the Mason & Sons website.