A paw-some adventure! How Bar Dog Wine is supporting a local rescue shelter

HOUSTON – Cheers to Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B!

It’s National Puppy Day, and today we’re highlighting a paw-some collaboration between H‑E‑B and Bar Dog Wine.

At Bar Dog, they believe every dog deserves a life of unconditional love. Part of their proceeds are donated to local, no-kill animal shelters across the country, and in Houston, it’s Houston Pets Alive!

Houston Life reporter Lauren Kelly learned more about the shelter’s mission, and back in studio Houston Life co-host Courtney Zavala and Houston Life reporter Joe Sam tried Bar Dog’s Cabernet Sauvignon.

Bar Dog Cabernet Sauvignon has rich fruit characteristics which are complemented by a medium-high tannin structure, creating the perfect California classic Cab. The expressive blueberry aromas combine with ripe plum and cocoa flavors.

Try it with red meats, grilled mushrooms, pepper crusted ahi tuna, burgers, short ribs, even roast or grilled lamb.

The price point? Around $12, so get out and grab a bottle to help support Houston Pets Alive!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to houstonlife@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.