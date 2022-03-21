This local pastry chef is representing Houston on ‘Spring Baking Championship’

Contestant Diego baking process, as seen on Spring Baking Championship, Season 8.

HOUSTON – Season 8 of the popular Food Network competition, Spring Baking Championship, has a new batch of contestants creating treats to impress judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown and Nancy Fuller.

One of those contestants is an Italian native who now calls Houston home.

His name is Diego Chiarello, pastry chef, and owner of La Sicilia Italian Bakery & Café, and he’ll stop by Houston Life to dish on the new season and share an easy cookie recipe you can do at home.

Catch Chiarello on Houston Life, Tuesday, March 22 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

Spring Baking Championship airs Mondays at 7 pm CT on Food Network and streams on discovery+.

To connect with Chiarello, click here,