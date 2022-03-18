69º
Renée Zellweger and Judy Greer chat new NBC true-crime limited series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. He was later exonerated, but this brutal crime set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Betsy’s friend, Pam Hupp. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with both of the show’s lead actresses Renée Zellweger and Judy Greer.

HOUSTON – NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her.

He was later exonerated, but this brutal crime set off a chain of events that exposed a diabolical scheme involving Betsy’s friend, Pam Hupp.

A thorough examination of the scheme was featured on several episodes of “Dateline NBC,” becoming one of the most popular topics to ever air. This is one of those hard-to-believe, real-life murder mysteries that became a worldwide true-crime phenomenon.

It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” which has been downloaded over 20 million times.

Watch the Houston Life segment above as Lauren Kelly chats with both of the show’s lead actresses Renée Zellweger and Judy Greer.

Also, for our Insiders, the full interview with the two stars can be seen here.

