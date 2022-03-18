🔒 FULL INTERVIEW: Renée Zellweger and Judy Greer dish on ‘The Thing About Pam’ and more

Renée Zellweger and Judy Greer chat with Houston Life's Lauren Kelly about the new NBC series "The Thing about Pam" and more in this full interview

NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria.

This is one of those hard-to-believe, real-life murder mysteries, that became a worldwide true-crime phenomenon.

It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” which has been downloaded over 20 million times.

In the new series, Renée Zellweger takes on the role of Pam Hupp, and Judy Greer as prosecutor Leah Askey.

Lauren Kelly got to chat with both Renée and Judy all about the show, Renée’s home town of Katy, Texas, how long it took to get into full costume, and even how hilariously Lauren Kelly’s UT Longhorn card almost got revoked.

The full video of the interview is above in content provided exclusively for our Insiders.