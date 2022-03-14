A preview of the unique items you can find at this year’s Nutcracker Market Spring

Nutcracker Market CEO Patsy Chapman shares what to expect at the shopping event of the spring season.

HOUSTON – Spring is just around the corner and you know what that means - it’s almost time for one of the biggest shopping events of the year: the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring. Nutcracker Market CEO Patsy Chapman shared what to expect at this year’s event.

More than 160 merchants from across the country will showcase their small business seasonal products ranging from home décor, food, apparel and more. Of course it’s all for a good cause, with 11% of merchandise sales and all ticket proceeds going to the Houston Ballet Foundation.

Doors at NRG Center will be open for the event from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10.

Tickets are on sale for $18 through TicketMaster.com or $20 at the NRG ticket windows.

For more information, visit NutcrackerMarket.com