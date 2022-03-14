2 fun science activities to do with your kids at home

(Mommy and Me: The Listers)

HOUSTON – This Spring Break, kick stay-at-home boredom to the curb.

Crystal Lister, from Mommy and Me: The Listers, will be stopping by Houston Life with 2 rodeo-inspired science activities to keep the kids entertained while they continue to learn.

These are easy projects that can be done with household materials.

Catch Lister on Houston Life, Monday, March 14 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

Mommy and Me: The Listers is an educational YouTube Channel where Lister and her daughters lead simple STEM experiments that are both engaging and exhilarating.

