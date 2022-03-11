Your guide to RodeoHouston with kids

42º
Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Kids, Things to Do, Things To Do, Families, KPRC Kids
HOUSTON – For many families in town, Spring Break is the best time to head out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and bring the children along for the ride.

To make sure you make it a fun and age-appropriate experience for the kiddos, Amanda Sorena, contributor at Mommy Nearest, stopped by Houston Life with her top activities to check out at RodeoHouston.

To see Sorena’s complete recommendations and tips for preschoolers, elementary school students, and older kids, watch the video above.

Mommy Nearest is a popular website for parents looking to discover family-friendly places and things to do across the country, including right here in Houston.

For more information about Mommy Nearest, visit their website here.

