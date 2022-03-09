The Night 2022 Tour heats up the stage at Houston’s Toyota Center

HOUSTON – Award-winning, multi-platinum artist Maxwell recently announced the release of a new full-length album, black summers ’NIGHT, due this year. In support of that release, he has embarked on the NIGHT 2022 Tour across North America in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective – the preeminent coalition of African American independent promoters. The 25-date run kicks off in Dallas, TX at Texas Trust CU Theater, visits legendary arenas such as Barclays Center in Brooklyn and The Forum in Los Angeles, and concludes at FTX Arena in Miami, FL on May 8. It tore up the stage at Houston’s Toyota Center with a packed out show. Anthony Hamilton and Joe aided Maxwell in brining fans back to how real R&B music sounds and makes them fell. Anthony sat with Houston Life Reporter Joe Sam to talk about his excitement on working with incredible artists like Maxwell and Joe in a tour that represents everything he stands for and what his music is about. Hamilton said how surprised he was winning best male artist at the NAACP Image Awards 2022, but it was no shock to fans that were excited to see him share the stage with other incredible artists that love music just as much as he does. Click here to find out how to purchase tickets for the other cities that will be serving as home to the Night 2022 Tour.