Red or white? These Rodeo Uncorked! Gold Medal winning wines are a must try!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Cheers to Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B!

It’s Rodeo Season in Houston and that means delicious food and drinks around every corner. Today we’re highlighting two gold medal winning wines from this year’s Rodeo Uncorked Competition – an internationally-known event featuring some of the best wines from around the world. First up, Chloe Pinot Grigio!

Hailing from the cool Northern Italian Winery Region, this Pinot Grigio works well as a starter wine before the meal begins. The fruit-forward flavors of juicy white peach, soft melon and crisp apple aren’t overbearing, making it the perfect companion for your salads, chicken, seafood or light pasta dishes.

Ad

The price point? Around $14, so get out and grab a bottle!

Next up, Alexander Valley Vineyards Homestead Red.

Perfect for burgers and BBQ, this dark purple wine has complex aromas of black cherry, spice, plum, cassis, blueberry, oak and vanilla. This is a lush, juicy wine with nice balance and a long structured finish.

This bottle is priced right around $18, so get to sippin’.

Happy Rodeo, y’all!

Join the ‘Houston Life’ Wine Club Poured by H‑E‑B

(HL)

Join our “Houston Life” Wine Club poured by H‑E‑B, and get access to discounts, giveaways and even a chance to do virtual tastings on the show.

Check out the information below to register.

How to join:

Click here for Houston Life Wine Club Terms and Conditions.

Ad

Do YOU want to be on live TV?! We’re looking for enthusiastic Houstonians, wine lovers and “Houston Life” friends to join Courtney and Derrick during our live virtual wine tastings on Wine Club Wednesdays.

If you can head to H‑E‑B to pick up the featured wine and are available from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, we want to hear from you!

Send an email to csorto@kprc.com with a small bio about yourself and your friend or loved one, and tell us why you two would love to be a part of the fun. Remember, you have to be 21 or over to participate.