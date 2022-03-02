This Rodeo Uncorked! Gold Medal winning wine is only 70 calories

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Cheers to Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B!

It’s Rodeo Season in Houston and that means delicious food and drinks around every corner. Today we’re highlighting a wine from this year’s Rodeo Uncorked Competition – an internationally-known event featuring some of the best wines from around the world. An added bonus is that today’s wine is low calorie and guilt free! It’s the Kim Crawford Illuminate.

Illuminate is a Sauvignon Blanc from the Marlborough Region of New Zealand and with its notes of passion fruit and an herbal citrus finish, it pairs well with fresh seafood or grilled vegetables. Here’s the incredible thing: each glass is only 70 calories. This is done with “spinning cone” technology which reduces the alcohol from a portion of the base wine. This is all done without impacting the aroma or taste of the wine and brings the total alcohol content down to 7%.

The price point? $13. So giddy up and get sipping! Happy Rodeo, y’all!

