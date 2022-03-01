Emma’s Hugs set to host annual Bayou Bash Gumbo Drive-Thru Fundraiser

HOUSTON – Families who spend significant time in the Texas Medical Center often need hugs more than others. While navigating the medical issues in their lives, they also carry heavy and unexpected financial liabilities.

Medical bills soar easily into the thousands of dollars, and smaller daily expenses for eating and parking in the hospital district add up quickly. Many of them are required to pay over $100 a week for parking which means many families won’t make their mortgage payments.

This is where Emma’s Hugs steps in to lift the burden of those hospital visits by helping to pay for parking, so families can better focus on their loved one’s recovery. Tune in on Thursday to Houston Life to learn the reason Emma’s Hugs was created and how you can help out with their annual fundraiser.