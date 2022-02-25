Meet the Houston actor who landed the role of Carlton on Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’

We’re chatting with rising actor local Olly Sholotan, who plays Carlton in the new Peacock drama series ‘Bel-Air,’ executive produced by Will Smith.

HOUSTON – Local rising actor and singer Olly Sholotan is the new face of Carlton Banks.

Sholotan plays the iconic character in the new Peacock drama series ‘Bel-Air,’ executive produced by Will Smith.

The show is a reimagining of the popular 90′s sitcom ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ and is set in modern-day America.

“He’s definitely got some demons that he’s fighting throughout the season. I think he goes on this beautiful journey, said Sholotan about his character who is experiencing a whole different set of problems in this new version.

Sholotan shared how he got the gig and talked about his great experience attending the Kinder High School for Performing and Visual Arts here in Houston.

To watch his complete interview, watch the video above.