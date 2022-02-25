Local country music superstar Parker McCollum takes us behind the scenes ahead of RODEOHOUSTON performance

With multiple albums and plenty of hit singles under his belt, Conroe native Parker McCollum will be returning to Houston to play one of the biggest shows of his career to date – the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 12th.

HOUSTON – Local country music superstar Parker McCollum is coming home, y’all.

He was born in Conroe, and graduated from The Woodlands College Park High School with thing on his mind: making music.

Now with multiple albums and plenty of hit singles under his belt, Parker will be returning to Houston to play one of the biggest shows of his career to date – the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Parker clearly remembers watching a Pat Green rodeo performance when he was younger which solidified his love for country music, and also helped him decide that was the right path for him.

After the big success of his hit songs ‘Pretty Heart,’ ‘To be Loved by You,’ and a string of sold-out shows all over the nation, Parker couldn’t be more excited to play RODEOHOUSTON on March 12th.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Parker all about his rise to the top, and how he’s preparing for his huge upcoming rodeo concert.

Get more info and tickets at rodeohouston.com.