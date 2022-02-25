How you can get custom-designed furniture for less

HOUSTON – When you hear the words “custom furniture” you might think this approach is more costly.
But at Living Designs Furniture, “custom” doesn’t add up to cost and complication.
Instead -- the team hand makes whatever you want, locally, to bring your vision to life and so you can take advantage of factory-direct savings.
Now is the time to shop at Living Designs Furniture as their President’s Day sale has been extended!
Receive up to 50% off in-stock clearance items.
You can also learn more about their flexible payment options by clicking here or calling 713-921-5098.