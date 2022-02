Derrick Shore joined other media personalities at NRG Park on Thursday to compete in the Reliant Rodeo Roundup. Derrick and his team were challenged to make a side dish and cocktail that pairs well with barbecue. The annual event benefits local charities.

HOUSTON – It’s rodeo time in Houston!

His team went with a delicious buffalo mac ‘n cheese recipe and a refreshing cucumber margarita - to cool it down with.

