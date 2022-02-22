How to say goodbye to your dog’s bad breath

From the right chew treats to how often should you brush your pup’s teeth. Dr. Jennifer Hennessey, a veterinarian at Animal ER of Northwest Houston, joined Houston Life with some of the best practices you need to know to improve your dog’s oral health.

HOUSTON – From the right chew treats to how often should you brush your pup’s teeth.

Dr. Jennifer Hennessey, a veterinarian at Animal ER of Northwest Houston, joined Houston Life with some of the best practices you need to know to improve your dog’s oral health.

Dr. Jennifer Hennessey conducting an oral examination on a dog (Dr. Jennifer Hennessey Donaldson)

“Bad Bread is not normal,” said Hennessey, who recommends “providing your pet with some sort of at-home care is important to get their mouth as healthy as possible,” she said.

“At-home care can be done by brushing your pet’s teeth. Use a soft-bristled toothbrush and pet dentifrice, daily,” said the local veterinarian who is also part of the Harris County Animal Cruelty TaskForce.

“Other options include various dental diets, specific dental chews, or even water additives or rinses,” said Dr. Hennessey, who also recommends you make sure to provide dogs with chew treats or products approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) to help remove plaque and tartar.

Ad

Hennessey also stresses that oral exams and routine dental cleanings must be an essential part of your pet’s wellness care.

“Even if your pet appears to have a healthy mouth, there is still a good chance that dental disease exists,” she said.

To see Dr. Hennessey’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To connect with her, click here.