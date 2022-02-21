American Heart Month: Complex heart conditions in children

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – For any parent, learning that their newborn has a heart defect would be a major shock.

From feelings of confusion to helplessness, there’s a team of experts providing the best possible care for their tiny patients and their families -- right in our own backyard.

Dr. Damien Lapar, pediatric & congenital heart surgeon at UTHealth Houston & Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital shares his team’s approach to helping babies with heart conditions.

For more information click here or call 713-486-6755.