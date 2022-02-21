American Heart Month: Complex heart conditions in children

HOUSTON – For any parent, learning that their newborn has a heart defect would be a major shock.
From feelings of confusion to helplessness, there’s a team of experts providing the best possible care for their tiny patients and their families -- right in our own backyard.
Dr. Damien Lapar, pediatric & congenital heart surgeon at UTHealth Houston & Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital shares his team’s approach to helping babies with heart conditions.
For more information click here or call 713-486-6755.