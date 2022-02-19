How the whole family can experience life this Spring Break at Moody Gardens

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Moody Gardens is located on Galveston Island, surrounded by 242 acres of lush, tropical gardens, palm trees, wetlands, water, and all kinds of life for visitors to be in the moment and enjoy their Spring Break.

At our attractions, guests can experience ocean life in the Aquarium Pyramid, plant and animal life in the Rainforest Pyramid, even prehistoric Life at the Dinos Alive Exhibit.

They can have the thrill of their life on the Ropes Course, Zip Line and Colonel Paddlewheel Boat. New adventures are larger than life on the giant screen with the new films Sea Lions 3D, Wings Over Water 3D, and Mowgli in the 4D Special FX Theater.

Enjoy the suite life at the spectacular Moody Gardens Hotel with packages at one of the top public courses in Texas. Junior Golf Camps and Spring Break Adventures are fun and educational.

Tune into Houston Life on Tuesday at 3 p.m. as Lauren Kelly heads to Moody Gardens for all the details ahead of Spring Break!

Ad

You can always get the latest information on the attractions and tickets at moodygardens.org.