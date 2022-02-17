🔒 Insiders - Here’s your chance to have a Zoom hangout with Derrick and Courtney. Prizes will be given away!

HOUSTON – If you’ve wanted to chat with Houston Life’s Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala, now is your chance. Thursday we’re hosting an exclusive Insiders opportunity for an online hangout session... and there WILL be prizes. (Scroll down to sign up.)

Twelve Insiders on the Zoom call will win 12 gift bundles of Olympic swag - trust us, these are some top-notch goodies!

Swag from the 2022 Winter Olympics (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Insiders’ Houston Life Zoom chat with Derrick and Courtney will be on Thursday, February 17 from 3:00-3:30 p.m. CT. We’d love for you to join!

Sign up for the Zoom session below before 1 p.m. CT on Thursday by entering your name and email. If you have a question you want asked during the event, you can enter that below as well. Twelve participants on the Thursday Zoom call will win the Winter Olympics prize packs! (Note: The Zoom link will be sent to registered participants only Thursday afternoon.) We hope to see you on the call!

Ad

Trouble seeing the entry form? Click here.