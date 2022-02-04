Catching up with ‘The Daytripper’ host Chet Garner

PBS’ ‘The Daytripper’ is an award-winning travel show that has been highlighting some of the best spots in the Lone Star state for 13 seasons. Its host and creator, Chet Garner, is in town to be part of the Houston Home + Garden Show and he joined us for more about his Texas-sized adventures.

Garner will spotlight exhibitors with “Made in Texas” products and design elements at the event happening Feb. 4-6 at NRG Center.

His guest appearance is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.

To connect with Garner, visit his website.