Monster Jam’s action-packed motorsports experience roars back into Houston this weekend at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – Fire up your engines! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today is roaring back into Houston this Saturday and Sunday at NRG Stadium.

As it celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.

In case you were curious, here’s a few fun Monster Jam facts by the numbers:

- Each Monster Jam truck is approximately 10.5 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighs 12,000 pounds.

- A Monster Jam engine will generate 1,500 horsepower, thanks to a supercharger that forces air and fuel into the engine. It is powered by methanol fuel, consumed at the rates of three gallons a minute from a specially constructed safety cell.

- The truck utilizes a four-link racing suspension with four main bars that link the front and rear axles to the frame. It rides on clusters of nitrogen-charged shocks that offer 30 inches of travel in the suspension.

- The BKT tires are 66 inches in diameter and 43 inches wide, inflated to 23 psi pressure, and (with wheel) weigh 645 pounds each.

- The driver’s compartment is a steel safety structure, built from tubing and mounted to the truck frame.

- The truck bodies are custom-built and constructed of fiberglass.

- Each truck is transported in specially prepared trailers, which can include spare parts and as many as two trucks.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with drivers Camden Murphy and Charlie Pauken ahead of this weekend’s big event.

