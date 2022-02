For more information visit houstonlife.tv

HOUSTON – February is American Heart Month, an opportunity to shine a spotlight on heart health.

Today, we’re sharing a story of triumph and hope.

The story of baby Lincoln Tieman who at just days old, received his first open heart surgery.

Dr. Avichal Aggarwal, pediatric cardiologist with UT Physicians along with Amy and Chris, Lincoln’s parents shared his story.

