Houston magician Ben Jackson brings the WOW factor to our studio

HOUSTON – Now in its seventh year, Ben Jackson’s live one-man show ‘Magic, Music, & Mayhem’ has turned into a must-see experience for locals and visitors alike.

If you want to know why he’s Houston’s favorite magician, Jackson joined Houston Life to show his refined skills - no flashy props needed!

Whether you want to go with a group or make it a date night, catch Magic, Music & Mayhem monthly at Four Seasons Hotel Houston.

February shows will happen on February 11, 12, 24, and 25.

For more dates, times, and tickets, visit his website.

To see Jackson’s complete interview and magic tricks, watch the video above.