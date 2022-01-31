Houston designer Chasity Sereal on making it to the ‘Project Runway’ finale

Houston designer Chasity Sereal takes her talent all the way to Bravo’s ‘Project Runway’’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Another Houston contestant has made it to the finals of Bravo’s hit reality series ‘Project Runway.’

Chasity Sereal brought her A-game to the fashion competition and her hard work paid off with a spot in the season 19 finale of the popular Emmy-winning show.

Sereal, known for her couture pieces and fairy-tale-inspired gowns, will join us live in the studio to share her impressions on the upcoming finale and tell us what’s ahead for her in the fashion world.

Catch Sereal on Houston Life, Wednesday, February 2 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2 as she’s headed to New York Fashion Week.

And don’t forget to watch her on “Project Runway,” Thursday, February 3rd at 8 p.m. on Bravo.