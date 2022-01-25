Cirque Italia’s traveling water circus bringing the unique production to Katy this week

Cirque Italia’s traveling water circus is bringing this unique show to Katy this week to perform its first shows of 2022. The production is the only one of its kind in the country, and we’re taking you inside the big tent to get a glimpse of this magical dream adventure. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with ringmaster Alex Acero all about this thrilling show you won’t want to miss.

HOUSTON – Cirque Italia’s traveling water circus is bringing this unique show to Katy this week to perform its first shows of 2022.

The production is the only one of its kind in the country, and we’re taking you inside the big tent to get a glimpse of this magical dream adventure.

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers will take you back to the 1950′s when hula hoops, soda fountains, Elvis Presley and greased hair were all the rage!

This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience.

Click HERE for more info on tickets and showtimes.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with ringmaster Alex Acero all about this thrilling show you won’t want to miss.