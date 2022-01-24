HOUSTON – Houston Texans’ Justin Reid partners with Silver Whisk Elite for a healthier and better lifestyle. He’s now on a path to help others reach their goals with the progressive work of this new company.

Silver Whisk Elite - which has its headquarters in Houston - provides custom chef services, curated dinners, interactive cooking experiences and elite excursions.

They cater to all guests with specific pallets, busy lifestyles, and where privacy is a priority. Service should feel good and taste good. Tune into Houston Life Wednesday to find out more about how you can change your lifestyle with this popular Texans football player.