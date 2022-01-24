54º
Cheers to Sipple: Texas’ first booze-free bottle shop opens in Houston’s Rice Village

Olivia Kolanek, Houston Life Features Producer

HOUSTON – Whether you currently live an alcohol-free lifestyle, are struggling to get to the finish line of Dry January, or are just looking to cut back on the booze, you might want to make a stop at Sipple, the new non-alcoholic bottle shop in Houston’s Rice Village. From dealcoholized wine to functional spirits like CBD Ranch Water, there’s something on the shelves for every sober curious person.

Tune in to Houston Life Monday at 3 p.m. to learn the story behind the store opened by husband and wife team Danny and Helenita Frounfelkner. Hear how they’re changing the narrative from “Why aren’t you drinking?” to “What are you drinking?”

