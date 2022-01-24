49º
Houston Life

🔒 2 zero-proof cocktails to get you through the rest of Dry January

Olivia Kolanek, Houston Life Features Producer

Tags: Houston Life, KPRC 2 Insider, Drinking
Danny and Helenita Frounfelkner, the husband and wife team behind Houston’s first booze-free bottleshop Sipple, share two easy unleaded cocktails complete with functional spirits. (MelanieMaya, iStock)

HOUSTON – Danny and Helenita Frounfelkner, the husband and wife team behind Houston’s first booze-free bottleshop Sipple, shared two easy unleaded cocktails complete with functional spirits.

Both recipes contain functional spirits comprised of ingredients like Valerian root and CBD to help drinkers unwind without the alcohol.

FUNCTIONAL NIGHTCAP OLD FASHIONED

Danny and Helenita Frounfelkner, the husband and wife team behind Houston’s first booze-free bottleshop Sipple, share two easy unleaded cocktails complete with functional spirits. (Sipple)

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. Three Spirit Nightcap
  • 5 dashes (5 ml) All the Bitter Aromatic Bitters
  • 2 Amarena cherries
  • Orange peel (optional)

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a whiskey-style glass and fill with ice
  2. Stir until ice cold
  3. Garnish with an orange peel or dehydrate orange and top with cherries
  4. Enjoy!

BAYOU CITY RANCH WATER

Danny and Helenita Frounfelkner, the husband and wife team behind Houston’s first booze-free bottleshop Sipple, share two easy unleaded cocktails complete with functional spirits. (Sipple)

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Ritual Zero Proof Tequila
  • 1 dash (1 ml) All the Bitter Orange Bitters
  • Mixer Elixir Ranch Water Soft Seltzer
  • Lime and salt (optional

Directions:

  1. Combine tequila and bitters in your favorite cocktail glass
  2. Add ice and top with Mixer Elixir Ranch Water soft seltzer
  3. Wet rim of glass with lime juice and salt rim
  4. Garnish with fresh or dehydrated lime
  5. Enjoy!

About the Author:

Olivia Kolanek is the Features Producer of KPRC 2's Houston Life. She joined the KPRC family in the summer of 2019 after working in non-profit communications for three years. She is passionate about creating content that features good people, good food or a good story. Olivia is a University of Houston alumna, Audible junkie and scuba novice.

