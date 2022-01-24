🔒 2 zero-proof cocktails to get you through the rest of Dry January

Danny and Helenita Frounfelkner, the husband and wife team behind Houston’s first booze-free bottleshop Sipple, share two easy unleaded cocktails complete with functional spirits.

Both recipes contain functional spirits comprised of ingredients like Valerian root and CBD to help drinkers unwind without the alcohol.

FUNCTIONAL NIGHTCAP OLD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

2 oz. Three Spirit Nightcap

5 dashes (5 ml) All the Bitter Aromatic Bitters

2 Amarena cherries

Orange peel (optional)

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a whiskey-style glass and fill with ice Stir until ice cold Garnish with an orange peel or dehydrate orange and top with cherries Enjoy!

BAYOU CITY RANCH WATER

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ritual Zero Proof Tequila

1 dash (1 ml) All the Bitter Orange Bitters

Mixer Elixir Ranch Water Soft Seltzer

Lime and salt (optional

Directions: