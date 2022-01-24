🔒 2 zero-proof cocktails to get you through the rest of Dry January

HOUSTON – Danny and Helenita Frounfelkner, the husband and wife team behind Houston’s first booze-free bottleshop Sipple, shared two easy unleaded cocktails complete with functional spirits.
Both recipes contain functional spirits comprised of ingredients like Valerian root and CBD to help drinkers unwind without the alcohol.
FUNCTIONAL NIGHTCAP OLD FASHIONED
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Three Spirit Nightcap
- 5 dashes (5 ml) All the Bitter Aromatic Bitters
- 2 Amarena cherries
- Orange peel (optional)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a whiskey-style glass and fill with ice
- Stir until ice cold
- Garnish with an orange peel or dehydrate orange and top with cherries
- Enjoy!
BAYOU CITY RANCH WATER
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Ritual Zero Proof Tequila
- 1 dash (1 ml) All the Bitter Orange Bitters
- Mixer Elixir Ranch Water Soft Seltzer
- Lime and salt (optional
Directions:
- Combine tequila and bitters in your favorite cocktail glass
- Add ice and top with Mixer Elixir Ranch Water soft seltzer
- Wet rim of glass with lime juice and salt rim
- Garnish with fresh or dehydrated lime
- Enjoy!