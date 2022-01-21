Chatting with Ed Helms and Randall Park, hosts of Peacock’s ‘True Story With Ed and Randall’

In the new comedy series ‘True Story With Ed and Randall,’ hosts Ed Helms and Randall Park highlight everyday Americans as they share their most extraordinary true stories with surprising twists along the way. The outrageous stories range from sneaking into the 1979 Super Bowl -- to a rogue bachelor party invite -- to a young girl and her family who moved to America and set her sights on becoming senior class president...every story celebrates the rich, comedic elements down to the last detail. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with hosts Ed Helms and Randall Park more about their new hybrid scripted/unscripted original comedy series.

HOUSTON – In the new comedy series ‘True Story With Ed and Randall,’ hosts Ed Helms and Randall Park highlight everyday Americans as they share their most extraordinary true stories with surprising twists along the way.

Over six episodes, Ed and Randall meet one or two storytellers and listen to their funny, amazing and true stories for the first time.

The outrageous stories range from sneaking into the 1979 Super Bowl -- to a rogue bachelor party invite -- to a young girl and her family who moved to America and set her sights on becoming senior class president...every story celebrates the rich, comedic elements down to the last detail.

The comedic and heartwarming series is now streaming on Peacock.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with hosts Ed Helms and Randall Park more about their new hybrid scripted/unscripted original comedy series.