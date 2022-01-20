4 healthy adult lunch boxes ideas are time-saving and nutritious

HOUSTON – If you want to save some bucks and eat healthier this year, how about bringing your lunch box to work?

Packing your own lunch at home not only saves you money but also saves you driving time and allows you to make healthier meal choices.

Registered Dietitian, Mia Syn, with Nutrition by Mia shared 4 of her favorite lunch boxes ideas focused on her four P’s: protein, produce, plant-based, and prebiotics/probiotics.

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn, MS, RD (Nutrition by Mia)

1: PLANT-BASED TACO BOX

Plant-Based Taco Box (Nutrition by Mia)

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

For tacos:

- 2-3 butter lettuce cups

- 4 oz. plant-based ground meat or ground turkey

- 1 tsp taco seasoning

- 2 tbsp tomatoes, diced

- 2 tbsp red onion

- ¼ cup guacamole

- 1 tsp avocado oil

- Fresh cilantro to taste

Additional lunch box additions:

- 1 cup bean chips

- ¼ cup salsa

On the side:

- 3 tbsp nuts

- 1 serving of fruit

Directions:

1. Add butter lettuce cups to the lunch box.

2. Cook meat in a large skillet with oil and taco seasoning and divide among lettuce cups. Top with tomato, red onion, guacamole, and cilantro.

3. Add bean chips and salsa to the lunchbox.

4. Add nuts and fruit to a reusable bag.

2: BUTTER LETTUCE BURGER BOX

Butter Lettuce Burger Box (Nutrition by Mia)

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

For the butter lettuce burger:

- 2-4 butter lettuce cups

- 4 oz. plant-based burger patty or large portabella cap

- 1 slice tomato

- 1 slice red onion

Additional lunch box additions:

- ½ sweet potato, cut into fries

- 1 tbsp avocado oil

- Salt to taste

- ¼ cup guacamole

On the side:

- ¼ cup roasted chickpeas

- 1 cup pickles

Directions:

1. Place butter lettuce cups in the lunchbox.

2. Prepare burger patty according to package instructions.

3. Preheat oven to 425. Add fries to a lined or pre-greased baking sheet and toss with oil and salt. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until tender and slightly crisp. Add to the lunch box with guacamole.

4. Add roasted chickpeas and pickles to a reusable bag.

3: CHICKPEA TUNA-LESS APPLE SANDWICHES

Chickpea tuna-less apple sandwiches (Nutrition by Mia)

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

For the apple sandwiches:

- 1 apple

- 1 cup cooked chickpeas

- 2 tbsp red onion, diced

- 2 tbsp celery, chopped

- 2 tbsp vegan mayo

- Salt and pepper to taste

Additional lunch box additions:

- 1 cup whole-grain crackers

- 1 serving of fruit

On the side:

- Single-serve hummus pack

- 1 cup raw veggies

Directions:

1. Slice apples into 4 or 6 thin rounds and set aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, mash chickpeas with a fork and combine with red onion, celery, vegan mayo, salt, and pepper

3. Assemble apple sandwiches and add them to the lunchbox.

4. Add crackers and fruit to the lunchbox.

5. Add hummus and veggies to a reusable bag.

4: CAULIFLOWER RICE BURRITO BOWL BOX

Cauliflower Rice Burrito Bowl Box (Nutrition by Mia)

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

For the burrito bowl:

- 1 cup cauliflower rice

- 4 oz. plant-based ground meat or ground turkey

- 1 tsp taco seasoning

- 1 cup chopped butter lettuce

- 1 medium bell pepper, thinly sliced

- ¼ red onion, thinly sliced

- ½ lime, juiced

- 1 tbsp avocado oil

- Salt and pepper to taste

- Cilantro to taste

Additional lunch box additions:

- 1 cup bean chips

- ¼ cup guacamole

On the side:

- Single-serve nut butter pack or 1-2 tbsp of nut butter

- 1 serving of fruit

Directions:

1. Add cauliflower rice to a skillet with salt and pepper and cook until tender and slightly crisp, about 5 minutes. Add to the lunchbox.

2. Cook meat in a large skillet with oil and taco seasoning and serve over cauliflower rice.

3. Cook bell pepper and red onion in a large skillet with oil over medium-high heat. Sauté until tender and serve over cauliflower rice.

4. Add butter lettuce to the box.

5. Add bean chips and guacamole to the lunchbox.

6. Add nut butter and fruit to a reusable bag.

Recipes provided by: Mia Syn.