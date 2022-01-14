Actress Nika King chats season 2 of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series ‘Euphoria’

HOUSTON – HBO’s hit show ‘Euphoria’ takes place in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.
Actress Nika King stars as ‘Leslie Bennett’ a widow, and the mother to daughters Rue (played by Zendaya) and Gia (played by Storm Reid) as they navigate life’s adventures, challenges, and uncertainties.
The series just returned for an eight-episode second season, and Nika is telling fans what we can expect from the Emmy-winning drama.