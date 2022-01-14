73º
Actress Nika King chats season 2 of HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series ‘Euphoria’

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HBO’s hit show ‘Euphoria’ takes place in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. Actress Nika King stars as ‘Leslie Bennett’ she's telling fans what we can expect from the Emmy-winning drama.

HOUSTON – HBO’s hit show ‘Euphoria’ takes place in the town of East Highland, where 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Actress Nika King stars as ‘Leslie Bennett’ a widow, and the mother to daughters Rue (played by Zendaya) and Gia (played by Storm Reid) as they navigate life’s adventures, challenges, and uncertainties.

The series just returned for an eight-episode second season, and Nika is telling fans what we can expect from the Emmy-winning drama.

