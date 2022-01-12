This brand is your passport to wines from acclaimed regions of the world

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Derrick here! Cheers to Wine Club Wednesday Poured by H‑E‑B!

Around the world, there are so many regions where winemakers thrive. In Italy and Spain, it’s next level – and in today’s show, we’re featuring a label which is brand new to H‑E‑B. It’s called “Welcome To” because they feature wines from various regions that are famous for delicious wine. Both of today’s featured wines are priced around $15 – which is slightly cheaper than a plane ticket to Italy or Spain.

We’ve got a red and a white for you.

First up, the “Welcome To” Italy Pinot Grigio. This bottle is from a region in Northern Italy called Alto Aldige, which is known for its Pinot Grigio. Delicious on its own or with fish, chicken, or any dish in a lemon sauce, this bottle has a rich and velvety texture and bright acidity. If you’re in the mood to try a new bottle of red, the “Welcome To” Spain Red Blend is from a region in Northern Spain that will remind you of the rich wine and food culture that exists near the Mediterranean Sea. Pair it with grilled meats, red sauces, paella (obvi), this is a tasty blend of Cabernet, Syrah, and Garnacha.

Give these bottles a whirl and as you relax and enjoy every sip, close your eyes and imagine you’re a world away.

Happy sipping!

