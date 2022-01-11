The ultimate guide to a romantic getaway in Fredericksburg

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’ve been itching to take a proper vacation in the new year -- why not start 2022 with a romantic getaway?

Lucky for you, we’ve got the ideal destination for a relaxing escape to the Texas Hill Country!

Amanda Koone, director of communications for the Fredericksburg Convention & Visitor Bureau shares why Fredericksburg is one of the best kept secrets!

Plus, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the Fredericksburg Convention & Visitor Bureau is giving one lucky couple a chance to win an unforgettable Texas Hill Country experience.

Click here for everything you need to know to enter for a chance to win a stay in Fredericksburg!

You can also click here or call 830-997-6523 for help planning your next getaway.