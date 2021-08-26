Click2Win: Fredericksburg Midweek Getaway

Now through May 2022, Fredericksburg will celebrate its 175th anniversary and we’ve got a BIG giveaway to celebrate! One winner will receive a grand prize for an unforgettable Texas Hill Country experience. Scroll down to enter now.
Grand Prize includes:
- Two night midweek stay for two at The Trueheart Hotel
- 175th Anniversary Cookbook
- Two 175th Anniversary T-shirts
- Wine tasting for two at Lost Draw Cellars
- Wine tasting for two at Pedernales Cellars
- Gift certificate to Backwoods BBQ
- Gift certificate to Hill Country Outfitters
- Two passes to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
- Two passes to the Pioneer Museum
- Two passes to the National Museum of the Pacific War
- Gift certificate to Clear River Ice Cream and Bakery
Contest begins on August 26, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. CST. Deadline to enter is September 9, 2021 at 11:59 P.M.
Must be 21 to enter.