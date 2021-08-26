Click2Win: Fredericksburg Midweek Getaway

Now through May 2022, Fredericksburg will celebrate its 175th anniversary and we’ve got a BIG giveaway to celebrate! One winner will receive a grand prize for an unforgettable Texas Hill Country experience. Scroll down to enter now.

Grand Prize includes:

Two night midweek stay for two at The Trueheart Hotel

175th Anniversary Cookbook

Two 175th Anniversary T-shirts

Wine tasting for two at Lost Draw Cellars

Wine tasting for two at Pedernales Cellars

Gift certificate to Backwoods BBQ

Gift certificate to Hill Country Outfitters

Two passes to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Two passes to the Pioneer Museum

Two passes to the National Museum of the Pacific War

Gift certificate to Clear River Ice Cream and Bakery

Contest begins on August 26, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. CST. Deadline to enter is September 9, 2021 at 11:59 P.M.

Must be 21 to enter.