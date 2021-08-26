Partly Cloudy icon
Contests

Click2Win: Fredericksburg Midweek Getaway

Enter for a chance to win a stay in Texas Hill Country and more!

Tags: Sponsored, Click2Win, Contest, Fredericksburg, Wine, Things To Do, Free
fredericksburg
fredericksburg (2018. Jason Risner Photography)

Now through May 2022, Fredericksburg will celebrate its 175th anniversary and we’ve got a BIG giveaway to celebrate! One winner will receive a grand prize for an unforgettable Texas Hill Country experience. Scroll down to enter now.

Grand Prize includes:

  • Two night midweek stay for two at The Trueheart Hotel
  • 175th Anniversary Cookbook
  • Two 175th Anniversary T-shirts
  • Wine tasting for two at Lost Draw Cellars
  • Wine tasting for two at Pedernales Cellars
  • Gift certificate to Backwoods BBQ
  • Gift certificate to Hill Country Outfitters
  • Two passes to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area
  • Two passes to the Pioneer Museum
  • Two passes to the National Museum of the Pacific War
  • Gift certificate to Clear River Ice Cream and Bakery

Contest begins on August 26, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. CST. Deadline to enter is September 9, 2021 at 11:59 P.M.

Must be 21 to enter.

