World-famous orchestra director Stas Venglevski chats week-long accordion camp in Kemah

HOUSTON – The Accordion Orchestra Camp will host a week-long accordion camp in Kemah where accordionists from all parts of the US gather in Houston (36 artists) to perform under the directorship of Stas Venglevski, a world-famous maestro from Milwaukee.

The 2022 Houston Accordion Retreat provides an opportunity for established solo accordionists from Houston to perform in the Orchestra and integrate with other musicians. About 35 top class musicians (both professionals and semi-professionals) from all parts of the United States gather for a 4 days camp (January 13-16) at Kemah Boardwalk Inn and blend their talents under the baton of world renown artist, Stas Venglevski, the orchestra artistic director.

Also, two Live Concerts will be held this weekend featuring the Accordion Orchestra, (Gloria Dei Lutheran Church) and maestro Stas Venglevski (St. Matthew Lutheran Church) on Saturday and Sunday.

Tune into Houston Life on Thursday at 3 p.m. as Lauren Kelly gets a lesson on how the accordion is played.