HL EXCLUSIVE: Houston rapper Bun B announces Paul Wall will join him on stage ahead of RodeoHouston’s Black Heritage Day performance

HOUSTON – After two year of setbacks caused by the ongoing pandemic, 2022 RodeoHouston is gearing up for an epic comeback!

The countdown is on for the 90th anniversary with only 52 days away.

Once epic performance we can expect is from Houston’s own iconic rapper, Bun B along with some of Houston’s most well-known rapper on Black Heritage Day, happening March 11.

Bun B announced Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Lil Keke and Lil’ Flip will join him on stage for Bun B’s H-Town Takeover, and on today’s live show revealed Paul Wall will also be a part of the epic performance.

Additional local artists who will join Bun B’s RodeoHouston 2022 performance will be announced in the coming weeks.

A true Houston icon, Bun B made his debut on the rap scene in 1992 as part of the rap duo UGK. Along with the late Chad Butler, the two Port Arthur, Texas, natives pioneered a sound that has become synonymous with southern rap music. Bun B has been successful as a team and as a solo artist, releasing five solo albums throughout his career.

Bun B joined Beyoncé during her 2007 RodeoHouston performance, and in 2018, he surprised Rodeo concertgoers with a cameo appearance alongside headliner Leon Bridges.

You don’t want to miss this H-Town Takeover!

Individual tickets for the March 11 performance will go on sale to the public in January 2022 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

