Actor Adam Rodriguez talks steamy new HBO MAX reality competition ‘Finding Magic Mike’

HOUSTON – You will probably recognize actor Adam Rodriguez from his reoccurring roles on ‘CSI: Miami’ or ‘Criminal Minds,’ but fans definitely won’t forget that he also starred in Steven Soderberg’s original hit film, Magic Mike.

Now Adam is bringing back the magic as host and judge of the newest competition called, Finding Magic Mike, based on the film.

The reality show takes ten regular guys (including one Houston native) who have “lost their magic” and are put through a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls - and more - as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines - with one being crowned the real Magic Mike.

Tune into Houston Life on Friday at 3 p.m. as Lauren Kelly chats with Adam all about this *magic* new series airing on HBO MAX.