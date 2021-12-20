51º
How Houston veteran Adrian Lockett found his way to Hollywood

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Actor Adrian Lockett (Renell Bell)

HOUSTON – In less than a decade, Army veteran Adrian Lockett has shared the stage with stars like Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Terrence Howard, Jean Claude Van- Damme, and Tiffany Haddish.

And now the Houston native has finally landed a leading role in the new movie Bid for Love and will appear in Super Turnt, which hits movie theaters nationwide on December 22.

Lockett will join Houston Life to chat about these projects, and how he went from being a mechanic in the military to starting in films.

Catch Lockett on Houston Life, Thursday, December 23 at 3 p.m. on KPRC 2.

