How Houston veteran Adrian Lockett found his way to Hollywood

HOUSTON – In less than a decade, Army veteran Adrian Lockett has shared the stage with stars like Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Terrence Howard, Jean Claude Van- Damme, and Tiffany Haddish.

And now the Houston native has finally landed a leading role in the new movie Bid for Love and will appear in Super Turnt, which hits movie theaters nationwide on December 22.

Lockett will join Houston Life to chat about these projects, and how he went from being a mechanic in the military to starting in films.

